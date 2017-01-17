Politics
January 17, 2017 9:08 am

Vladimir Putin says Obama administration trying to undermine Donald Trump legitimacy

By Staff The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Prosecutor General's Office on January, 11, 2017 in Moscow, Russia.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
A A

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the outgoing U.S. administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Story continues below
Global News

Putin, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by President Barack Obama’s administration to “undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect” despite his “convincing” victory.

READ MORE: Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks

He said some now want to “stage a Maidan in Washington,” in reference to the alleged U.S. role in organizing protests in the main square of the Ukrainian capital, which chased the nation’s Russia-friendly president from power in 2014.

Asked about a dossier alleging Trump’s sexual activities at a Moscow hotel, Putin dismissed it as “fake” and charged that people who ordered it are “worse than prostitutes.” Trump has rejected the allegations as “fake news” and “phoney stuff.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Dossier
President-elect Donald Trump
Russia
Russian dossier
Vladimir Putin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News