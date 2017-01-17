Gloria Allred to announce lawsuit against Donald Trump

One of the women who is accusing President-elect Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct is expected to hold a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

Allred is representing three women who have accused Trump of misconduct. She is expected to announce that she is filing a lawsuit against Trump on behalf of one of the women, reports say.

During the campaign, Trump’s team released a statement calling the allegations “false and ridiculous.”

