January 17, 2017 2:37 pm
Updated: January 17, 2017 2:44 pm

Gloria Allred to announce lawsuit against Donald Trump

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Gloria Allred, lawyer for three women who allege Donald Trump sexually assaulted them, is expected to announce a lawsuit today at 2:30 p.m. ET

One of the women who is accusing President-elect Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct is expected to hold a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

Allred is representing three women who have accused Trump of misconduct. She is expected to announce that she is filing a lawsuit against Trump on behalf of one of the women, reports say.

During the campaign, Trump’s team released a statement calling the allegations “false and ridiculous.”

Watch the conference live at 2:30 p.m. ET.

