Watch live: Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump’s inauguration will officially make the former reality TV star and real estate magnate the 45th president of the United States.
Friday’s inauguration events kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST with Trump’s inaugural address shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET.
When is the presidential inauguration?
8:30am: Trump arrives at St. John’s church
9:30am: Trump goes to White House for tea
10:30am: Procession to Capitol with Obamas
11:25am: Official swearing in ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump begins
1200 p.m.: Presidential term begins after oath administered
Post 12:00 p.m.: Donald Trump gives his inaugural address.
1pm: Luncheon
2:30pm: Barack and Michelle Obama depart from the White House, escorted out by Trump.
3pm: Parade begins
5pm: Parade concludes
