Watch live: Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump’s inauguration will officially make the former reality TV star and real estate magnate the 45th president of the United States.

Friday’s inauguration events kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST with Trump’s inaugural address shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET.

You will be able to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump live in the video player above and Globalnews.ca will be providing live coverage of the day’s events in the live blog below.

When is the presidential inauguration?

8:30am: Trump arrives at St. John’s church

9:30am: Trump goes to White House for tea

10:30am: Procession to Capitol with Obamas

11:25am: Official swearing in ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump begins

1200 p.m.: Presidential term begins after oath administered

Post 12:00 p.m.: Donald Trump gives his inaugural address.

1pm: Luncheon

2:30pm: Barack and Michelle Obama depart from the White House, escorted out by Trump.

3pm: Parade begins

5pm: Parade concludes