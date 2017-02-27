Moose Jaw Warriors blank Saskatoon Blades 2-0

Zach Sawchenko stopped all 29 shots his way as the Moose Jaw Warriors blanked the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The win extends the Warriors’ win streak to six games.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

Luka Burzan scored the eventual winner early in the first and Justin Almeida added insurance in the third for the Warriors (38-17-8).

Brock Hamm kicked out 20-of-22 shots for Saskatoon (24-31-8).

Moose Jaw forward Noah Gregor was ejected in the second period after taking a major for kneeing.

The Blades remain two points out the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Saskatoon is back in action on Friday when the Kootenay Ice come to town.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 to snap five-game slide

In other WHL action involving Saskatchewan teams, Ryley Lindgren scored 3:16 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos came from behind to defeat the Regina Pats 5-4.

Regina led 5-3 after two periods of play, but Aleksi Heponiemi cut into the deficit 1:11 into the third and Tyler Steenbergen forced extra time when he scored his second goal of the game with just 13 seconds left in regulation.

Kole Gable also found the back of the net for the Broncos (31-20-10), who got a 43-save outing from Taz Burman.

Nick Henry scored once and set up two more for the Pats (44-9-8), who had their three-game win streak snapped. League-leading scorer Sam Steel and Dawson Leedahl each had a goal and an assist while Austin Wagner scored the other.

Jordan Hollett stopped 20-of-25 shots in a losing cause.

Broncos defenceman Sahvan Khaira took a major penalty for charging and was ejected at 14:35 of the second.

Swift Current went 2 for 4 on the power play while Regina scored once on six chances with the man advantage.

With files from Global News