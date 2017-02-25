Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 to snap five-game slide

Logan Flodell made 29 saves as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 Friday to snap a five-game slide.

Saskatoon (24-29-8) got its offence from Josh Paterson, Braylon Schmyr and Libor Hajek.

Curtis Miske responded for the Raiders (16-40-6). Ian Scott stopped 20-of-23 shots in defeat.

The teams play again Saturday in Prince Albert.