Saskatoon Blades fall 4-1 to Regina Pats in WHL East Division matchup

In their fifth meeting of the season, the Saskatoon Blades fell 4-1 to the Regina Pats at SaskTel Centre Wednesday evening.

Four members of the Pats found the back of the net, including Adam Brooks, who reached his second straight 100 point season with a goal late in the second period.

Outshot 47 to 16, Saskatoon’s goalie and third star of the evening Brock Hamm stopped 43 shots. Rookie Michael Farren was the lone member of the Blades to score against Tyler Brown on a powerplay in the third period, but it was too little to late for the home team.

This is the fifth straight loss for the Blades, who are now two points behind the Calgary Hitmen for the final Eastern conference wild card playoff spot. The Regina Pats are the sole team in the East Division to have clinched a playoff spot.