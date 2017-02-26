Prince Albert Raiders double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

Kolten Olynek had the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders scored three times in the third period to double up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 Saturday.

Simon Stransky and Curtis Miske, into an empty net, also chipped in during the third for Prince Albert (17-40-6). Cavin Leth opened the scoring midway through the first on the power play.

Michael Farren and Braylon Shmyr replied for the Blades (24-30-8).

The Blades host the Moose Jaw Warriors at SaskTel Centre Sunday.

With files from Global News