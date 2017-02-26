Prince Albert Raiders double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2
A A
Kolten Olynek had the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders scored three times in the third period to double up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 Saturday.
Simon Stransky and Curtis Miske, into an empty net, also chipped in during the third for Prince Albert (17-40-6). Cavin Leth opened the scoring midway through the first on the power play.
READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades beat Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 to snap five-game slide
Michael Farren and Braylon Shmyr replied for the Blades (24-30-8).
The Blades host the Moose Jaw Warriors at SaskTel Centre Sunday.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments