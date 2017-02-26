Canadian schools worried over how foreign-born students will be treated at border

Schools across Canada are grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. travel restrictions and how upcoming student trips across the border might be affected.

A travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees may be on hold as it works its way through the justice system, but Canadian schools are still concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.

The Sooke School District in British Columbia, which is home to some refugees, will debate the issue at a board meeting later this week.

Superintendent Jim Cambridge says safety is a primary concern, but so is fairness to students who may be discriminated against or left behind at the border.

The Pembina Trails School Division in Winnipeg cancelled a trip after a track team was concerned when the travel ban was imposed that some of their peers would be left behind.

Superintendent Ted Fransen says while the board hasn’t enacted rules in response to the U.S. travel ban, students and teachers in his district value inclusivity and wouldn’t consider going on a trip that wasn’t available to everyone.