February 25, 2017

Muhammad Ali’s son detained by US immigration officials: ‘Are you Muslim?’

By Staff The Associated Press

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is seen before the Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shane Mosley fight Saturday, May 1, 2010, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A lawyer says the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport.

Chris Mancini tells the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky that 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica.

Mancini says officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

Mancini says officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after acknowledging that he was Muslim. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they “cannot discuss individual travellers; however, all international travellers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

