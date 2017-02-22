Politics
February 22, 2017 7:42 pm

Trump’s travel ban replacement delayed to next week

By Julie Pace The Associated Press

President Trump is still revising the details of his new immigration and travel ban amid his latest crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Yesterday, the Trump administration moved to beef up enforcement of current immigration laws, a move that puts people living in the country illegally at risk of deportation. Roxana Saberi has the latest from New York.

The White House is pushing back the release of President Donald Trump’s revamped refugee and immigration executive order until next week.

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed.


Trump’s original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts. The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.

The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address some of the legal issues that arose in the legal proceedings.

READ MORE: Trump’s new travel ban targets same countries but spares green card holders: official

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the internal process and insisted on anonymity.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

