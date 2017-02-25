Man in serious condition after shooting downtown Toronto

A male was shot early Saturday outside the Thomspon Diner, in what is now the second shooting near the restaurant in a month.

Police said officers responded to a call around 5:25 a.m. about shots just outside the entrance to the restaurant at Wellington and Bathurst streets.

The man was taken to hospital by two of his friends. According to police, the friends are not cooperating with officers.

Police said the victim is in serious condition.

Man shot at the Thompson #Toronto hotel restaurant @ Bathurst & Wellington Sts. Victim made his own way to hospital, serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/EXPceGdXk1 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 25, 2017

No arrests have been made at this point and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The diner is closed as investigators search the area for evidence.

Just over a month ago, a man in his 20s was shot in the knee just outside of the same diner. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.