Crime
February 25, 2017 10:24 am

Man in serious condition after shooting downtown Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene outside the Thompson Diner where a man was shot early Saturday morning. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/ Global News
A A

A male was shot early Saturday outside the Thomspon Diner, in what is now the second shooting near the restaurant in a month.

Police said officers responded to a call around 5:25 a.m. about shots just outside the entrance to the restaurant at Wellington and Bathurst streets.

The man was taken to hospital by two of his friends. According to police, the friends are not cooperating with officers.

Police said the victim is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this point and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The diner is closed as investigators search the area for evidence.

READ MORE: Man injured after downtown Toronto shooting

Just over a month ago, a man in his 20s was shot in the knee just outside of the same diner. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Downtown shooting
Thompson Diner
Thompson Diner shooting
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News