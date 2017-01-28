Man in his 20s shot leg downtown Toronto

A man in his 20s is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the leg in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

Toronto Police responded to numerous calls about gunfire near Bathurst and Wellington at 3:07 a.m and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Shooting Wellington St W and Bathurst St, multiple rpts of a person injured Unknown suspect(s) or direction of travel witnesses call 911 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 28, 2017

Toronto paramedics took the victim to hospital where he is said to be suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto Police have no details about a suspect at this time.