Police looking for man after ‘disturbing’ incident at St. Vital Centre

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Service has released the description of a man wanted in a “disturbing” incident at St. Vital Centre.

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating after a mother contacted police to share her daughter’s unsettling story Sunday.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, first shared the story on Facebook.

She said her 14-year-old daughter and her friends were at the mall when they noticed a man who seemed to be following them with what appeared to be paper towel wrapped around a “shiny cylinder-type object.”

The girls ducked into a store to attempt to wait him out. He sat across from them and watched.

“At that point my daughter reached up to scratch her back and she felt her back was covered in some sort of sticky wet liquid,” the mother said. “So she took off her sweater and her and her friends looked at it and it was covered in a sticky white substance, which was now all over her hands.”

The mother suspects the substance was semen. Police say DNA testing is pending on the substance but they’re not confirming what it is.

Police say the testing results could take months.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man in his 40s to 50s, approximately 5’7” – 5’8” tall, with a heavy build and a wrinkled, weathered-looking face. Police say he was wearing a blue felt hat and a blue plaid jacket.

“There needs to be a level of concern,” said Cst. Jason Michalyshen, with the Winnipeg Police Service.”We have to talk about the uncomfortable things and we have to have this conversation with young people if they’re approached this way.”

Police are working on obtaining and reviewing the surveillance tape but aren’t sharing it with the public at this time.

If anyone has any information they can contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-Tips (8477) or Police at 204-986-6245.