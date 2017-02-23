Winnipeg police sex crimes unit investigating disturbing incident at St. Vital Centre

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg mom says she’s disgusted after her daughter experienced a disturbing incident at the St. Vital Centre Sunday.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, first shared the story on Facebook. On Feb. 19 her daughter, 14, and a few friends were dropped off at the mall to go shopping for her birthday.

While shopping they noticed a man who seemed to be following them with what appeared to be paper towel wrapped around a “shiny cylinder type object.”

“He followed them around for quite sometime, according to them,” the mother said to 680 CJOB News.

“Getting quite close up behind them at certain points, to the point where they were quite uncomfortable.”

The girls ducked into a store to attempt to wait him out. He sat across the store from them and watched.

“At that point my daughter reached up to scratch her back and she felt her back was covered in some sort of sticky wet liquid,” the mother said. “So she took off her sweater and her and her friends looked at it and it was covered in a sticky white substance which was now all over her hands.”

The mother suspects the substance was semen.

The man continued to follow the girl and her friends to the washroom to wash their hands. He waited outside the washroom, according to the mother.

When the mother picked the girls up, they alerted mall security and filed a police report. Winnipeg police confirmed the sex crimes unit is investigating the incident.

The sticky liquid was later found on the girl’s pants and shoes. According to the mother, police asked them to bag the clothes as “there could be DNA evidence on it”.