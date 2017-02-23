Winnipeg police searching for suspect after iPhones, laptop and signed NHL gear stolen

WINNIPEG — Police are on the hunt for a thief who broke into a downtown car and business and made off with a number of expensive items.

Officers said a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street on Monday afternoon and stole a pair of Winnipeg Blue Bomber sweat pants and white Jordan shoes.

He then appears to have changed into the stolen gear before continuing on his break-in spree.

Police said the man continued on to an office in the 300 block of Graham Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how long the suspect was inside the building but officers said he managed to make off with a laptop, a tablet and an unspecified number of un-activated iPhones.

A one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket, signed by Dale Hawerchuk, and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey were also stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-204-986-6668.