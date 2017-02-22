Man evades Mounties 3 times in 1 night before being arrested in northern Alberta

A man was arrested in northern Alberta on Tuesday after he escaped from police custody, broke into a home nearby and ended up in an “altercation” with a Mountie, Peace Regional RCMP said.

Police said an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. And tried to pull it over when the vehicle went into a ditch and the driver fled.

They said the man then “enlisted the help of an unknowing homeowner to provide him a ride” and police later spotted that vehicle and arrested him.

However, he then managed to escape from the police vehicle and ran away.

A police dog helped to track the man down at a nearby residence where he had broken in.

The man then became involved in an altercation with an officer at the home and ran away again.

Police later found the man in a tree he had climbed and were able to talk him into climbing down. He was then arrested once again.

John William Roberts is facing a number of charges: escaping lawful custody, two counts of break and enter, attempting to disarm a police officer, assaulting a police officer, choking to overcome resistance, obstruction, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of break-in instruments.

No one was injured as a result of Tuesday’s incidents.

“We are very happy that no innocent bystanders were injured and that our RCMP member did not suffer serious injury during this incident,” Staff Sgt. Brent Meyer, detachment commander of the Peace Regional RCMP, said in a statement. “The RCMP appreciates the assistance that we received and are pleased to successfully bring these incidents to a close.”

Police said Roberts was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Stony Plain, Alta.

He is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Peace River on March 6 and at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Stony Plain on March 8.