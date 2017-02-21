RCMP officer adopts dog after ‘brutal attack’ in northern Alberta

Two dogs who were tied up to the front porch of a home in Fort McKay, Alta. were attacked with a weapon by a neighbour, RCMP said.

Police went to a residence at 9 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a man attacking two dogs with a weapon.

“The dogs had been chained to the front porch of the owner’s residence,” RCMP said in a news release, “and would have had no way to escape the brutal attack.”

The older dog did not require urgent medical attention. The younger dog – who is eight months old – needed surgery.

The owner, who was unable to continue caring for Carl the dog, transferred ownership to one of the responding officers, who wanted to make sure the eight-month-old dog was cared for.

When the officer took the puppy to the vet, they found out it had multiple skull fractures and had to have one eye removed.

Once Carl is well enough to be released from the vet, he will go home with the officer.

Brian Boucher has been arrested and charged with two counts of injuring an animal and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

His first court appearance is set for March 3 in Fort McMurray.