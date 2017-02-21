5 money-saving tips to help you avoid wedding day disasters

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without worrying about businesses that can’t deliver or potential scammers after your cash.

Leah Brownridge from the Better Business Bureau joined Global Calgary on Tuesday with details on five ways to protect your money and help prevent wedding-day disasters.

Finalize your guest list first

Sticking to a realistic budget is a key factor in preventing wedding-related stress.

According to Brownridge, the best way to set your budget is to first figure out your guest list.

“Once you finalize that, it should help you then determine the size of the venue, how many people you need to have food for, and so on.”

READ MORE: Wedding etiquette 101: your awkward questions answered

According to the BBB, Canadians spend an average of nearly $30,000 on their wedding.

Meet all of your vendors in person

Be sure to meet with caterers, DJs, photographers and other vendors in person to discuss your wishes in detail.

“If they are asking for full payment up front, that could be a red flag,” Brownridge said. “It’s a really risky investment and you want to make sure you’re not going to get caught paying for something when you don’t receive the service.”

READ MORE: Calgary wedding planner honoured by Vogue

You can check out reviews and complaints of potential vendors at bbb.org before doing business with them.

Use a credit card to pay for everything

“We advise people to pay with a credit card wherever possible,” Brownridge said.

“If something goes wrong, you have should have some recourse through your credit card provider to dispute some charges if you don’t receive the service you’ve paid for.”

READ MORE: Calgary couple’s wedding photo captures moment before massive summer storm

In addition, the BBB warns against mailing a cheque or sending an email money transfer to someone you haven’t met.

Don’t just ask for references, call them

It’s not enough to simply ask potential vendors for references, you have to follow through and call them.

“Make sure they’re not fake references or even good friends of the service provider,” Brownridge said.

She advises asking if they were satisfied with the products or services.

Don’t give in to high-pressure sales

Don’t let high-pressure wedding planners or sales people push you around.

The BBB advises asking for written contracts that include timelines, prices and cancellation policies.

READ MORE: Calgary photographers locate mystery couple who got engaged in Banff

In addition, they suggest accounting for some delays in the process. It is better to schedule extra time than have something be delivered too late.