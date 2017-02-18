Funeral held for Brooks man whose suspicious death remains unsolved

People gathered to say their final farewells to a man from Brooks Saturday, whose death remains suspicious.

Fletcher Kimmel’s body was found on Jan. 29, near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest, south of Highway 1.

The 3-year-old vanished in September and was last seen at a 7-Eleven in northeast Calgary.

Police are calling the death suspicious and the homicide unit continues to investigate. So far no arrests have been made.

Kimmel was remembered for his smile, infectious laugh and his love of hockey.

Anyone with information on Kimmel’s death or disappearance is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.