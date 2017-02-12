Body of missing Calgary man found

The body of a missing Calgary man has been found west of the city.

On Saturday, Fletcher Kimmel’s family took to social media to reach out to people that knew the young man.

“We as a family would like to thank everyone for all your prayers, love and support,” Meghan Hoffman, Kimmel’s sister, posted on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts we spread this news and that this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Kimmel, 30, went missing in September 2016. Police held a news conference in October to ask for the public’s assistance in their investigation and said Kimmel was last seen at a 7-Eleven in northeast Calgary.

Global News has confirmed Kimmel’s body was found west of Calgary on Jan. 29, near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest, south of Highway 1.

In a previous news release, the RCMP said a civilian notified police he had discovered what he believed were human remains embedded in snow and ice in a remote area.

Kimmel’s funeral will take place on Feb. 18 in Brooks.

Watch below: In November 2016, Kris Laudien filed this report after Calgary police asked the public for help to find 30-year-old Fletcher Kimmel, missing since September.