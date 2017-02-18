Recipe: Cottage pie

Chef Chris Oliveira of Fable Diner makes cottage pie

Ingredients

– 500g minced beef

-¾ cup onion, finely diced

-2 cups carrots, finely diced

-1 cup celery, finely diced

-2 gloves garlic, minced

-1 tsp tomato paste

-2 cup beef stock

-1 cup red wine

-½ stick cinnamon

-1pc star anise

-¼ tsp ground clove

-1 cup frozen corn

Mash

– 500g peeled potatoes

– 125g 35% cream

– 35g butter

– 1 tbsp. grainy mustard

– Green Onions thinly sliced for garnish

Preparation

Using a sauce pan over medium-high heat, sauté the onions, garlic, carrots, celery until translucent. Add the beef and using a whisk, break down the meat until there are no lumps. Once the meat is brown, add tomato paste and spices, cook for 5 minutes. Add red wine and reduce for 2 minutes. Add beef stock and turn your heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add your corn kernels and stir for final two mins. Strain the mixture to get rid of any excess oil. Set aside

Mash Preparation

Peel potatoes and cut into cubes. Boil them in salted water until soft. Meanwhile in another sauce pot, heat up cream and boil over medium heat, be careful not to let mixture boil over. Set aside.

Once potatoes are cooked, drain as much as the water as possible. Using a potato ricer or a smasher, rice or smash the potato while slowly adding cream and butter mixture until smooth. Check seasoning. Add grainy mustard to finish.

Assembly

Preheat oven to 400F. Spoon filling into a casserole dish of your choice and top it with mash potatoes.

Bake on middle rack of the oven for about 20-25min until the top is nice and golden brown and the mixture is heated through. Let is stand for a few minutes before serving, garnish with some thinly sliced green onions.

