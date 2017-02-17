2 University of New Brunswick alumni shortlisted for Canada’s space program

Two University of New Brunswick (UNB) alumni are getting close to realizing their dreams of seeing the stars.

Crystal LaFlamme and Alex DeLorey have both been shortlisted by the Canadian Space Agency in a competitive program to recruit two new astronauts.

“It’s a bit surreal to be included. I immediately felt both nervous and excited,” said geoscientist LaFlamme, who graduated from UNB in 2014, in a release.

LaFlamme and DeLorey are two of 72 people shortlisted for the country’s space program.

The geoscientist said the candidates had to go through different types of training.

“We’ve just been through gruelling multi-day testing of our mental and physical capabilities,” LaFlamme said. “At times we were brought to our limits physically in both water and on land and then tested for our problem-solving skills.”

In an email to Global News from UNB, LaFlamme’s former professor and PhD supervisor Chris McFarlane said he was not surprised she was chosen for the program.

“To be an astronaut, you need the intellect, the physical ability,” McFarlane said. “She’s both smart and incredibly athletic. She’s a runner, a biker – she’s pretty much good at any sport she puts her mind to. She has the credentials.”

He added there was a feeling of envy finding out the news.

“I was envious because I always wanted to become an astronaut too,” he said.

DeLorey of Moncton, currently works in Ontario at SNC Lavalin as a program manager, and according to a release, spent time in the summer learning to fly, scuba dive, sky dive and obtain a radio operator permit to improve his application.

He said getting chosen is in part due to UNB.

“My education at UNB was key to helping me develop the knowledge and skills I needed to get to this point and further,” he said in the release.

The two astronauts are expected to be chosen this summer. The release says by August the recruits will be packing to head to Texas for basic training at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre.