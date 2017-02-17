Suspect in Lethbridge break and enter wanted by police

Lethbridge police have released a composite sketch of a man accused of breaking into a home last week.

Police said the suspect entered a home in the 200 block of Red Crow Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. According to investigators, the man grabbed several items and was about to leave when he was confronted by the homeowner.

In a Friday news release, Lethbridge police said “a physical altercation ensued” and the homeowner “chased the male out of the house and onto Red Crow Boulevard where the altercation continued.”

The suspect was able to get away before officers arrived.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 21 years old, 5’9” tall, 140 pounds with a thin build, “clean cut” with short hair and dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the composite sketch is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.