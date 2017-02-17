SIU investigating crash involving vehicle with diplomatic plates

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a three-vehicle collision in Toronto that left the driver of a diplomatic vehicle with serious injuries.

The SIU said just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, police officers tried to stop a vehicle driving in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area.

The provincial agency said the vehicle fled after a brief interaction with police. It then struck another vehicle which had diplomatic licence plates at the intersection of Burnamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West. A third vehicle was also hit in the collision.

The SIU said two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were arrested at the scene.

The male driver of the car with diplomatic plates was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his upper body.

A police officer was also injured in the incident.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates all incidents between police and the public which result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.