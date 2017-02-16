Cash and drugs seized after traffic stop in Strathcona County: RCMP

After conducting a traffic stop, Strathcona County RCMP made a drug bust on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, police stopped a car travelling north on Highway 216 in Sherwood Park for an alleged traffic violation.

The vehicle was searched and police said an officer located approximately 311 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Cindy Emter, 47, of Wainwright, has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Emter has been released and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 1 in Sherwood Park Provincial Court.

Anyone with further information on this or any other case is asked to contact Strathcona Country RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.