Edmonton police seize nearly $1.5M worth of drugs from 2 homes, pickup truck

A 32-year-old man is facing a list of drug-related charges after Edmonton police seized nearly $1.5 million worth of drugs and more than $70,000 cash late last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, police searched two Edmonton homes and a vehicle, where they seized cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, among other items.

Officers said a police dog helped them uncover secret compartments in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck where more drugs were found.

One of the homes searched was located in the area of 73 Street and 164 Avenue, where police said they seized the following items:

50 kg of buffing agent phenacetin with an estimated street value of $200,000

Body armour

100 rounds ammunition

More than $70,000 cash

The other home was in the McConachie neighbourhood, where police said they seized the following items:

3.4 kg of cocaine hydrochloride with an estimated street value of $205, 542

1.5 kg of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $91,200

3.6 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $209,600

398 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $159,200

100 kg of buffing agent with an estimated street value of $600,000

In the pickup truck, police said they uncovered:

195 g of cocaine hydrochloride with an estimated street value of $11,100

139 g of crack cocaine (cocaine base) with an estimated street value of $8,400

27 g of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,600

Four mobile phones

Police said Duc Tran was charged with seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, production, possession of body armour and possessing ammunition while prohibited.