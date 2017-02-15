Drug, firearm charges for Clarence Papequash from Key First Nation

Kamsack RCMP have charged Clarence Papequash with a number of drug and firearm charges after a search of a home on the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The search took place at around 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday when Mounties executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant.

Among the charges Papequash, 64, is facing are five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and careless storage of a firearm.

Papequash remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.

Canora RCMP, the Regina police dog section and Yorkton forensic identification services aided in the search.

Key First Nation is approximately 335 kilometres east of Saskatoon.