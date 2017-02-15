Carrot River man facing impaired driving charges after trying to evade police

A 27-year-old man from Carrot River is facing drunk driving charges after he allegedly tried to avoid police officers early Sunday morning.

At 3:32 a.m. police learnt about a Honda Civic, which police said evaded officers in Assiniboia and Moose Jaw before heading towards Regina.

Officers in an unmarked police cruiser briefly saw the vehicle in the Harbour Landing shopping area where an officer got a look at the driver. A short time later, police said the two occupants in the Civic abandoned the car in an alley.

The passenger in the car was caught by police right away. The driver was tracked down by a K-9 team and found in a nearby backyard.

David B. E. Huntley, 27, of Carrot River is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

Huntley was held in custody and turned over to the RCMP where he is also facing two more charges including failing to stop for police.

Huntley will make his first court appearance on March 13.

Police said the passenger was not charged.