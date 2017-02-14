Man facing robbery charges in North Battleford also wanted by Saskatoon police

Police say a 24-year-old man, who was charged in North Battleford, Sask., is also wanted for a Saskatoon robbery last month.

On Jan. 25, a man armed with a bat entered a Saskatoon store in the 2500-block of Dawes Avenue and demanded money from an employee. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle was identified as being involved in the robbery as well as a theft at a gas station earlier that day in Saskatoon.

The vehicle was recovered in North Battleford on Jan. 30.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) detectives worked with the Battlefords municipal general investigations unit to identify a person of interest.

On Feb. 8, a man walked into a Battleford business in the 100-block of 22nd Street West. He brandished a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene of the robbery. A police dog unit helped track him to a residence and he was arrested.

Further investigation determined the same man was responsible for two armed robberies at other businesses in the Battlefords the previous week.

Battlefords RCMP charged Dylan James Larose with multiple counts of robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, failure to comply with a probation order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused has been remanded to appear in North Battleford court on Wednesday. SPS officials said he is suspected of committing the robbery on Jan. 25 and warrants will be executed at this court appearance.