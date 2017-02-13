4 stolen vehicles recovered by Saskatoon police during weekend

At least four stolen vehicles were recovered by Saskatoon police this past weekend.

The first vehicle was spotted by police at around 10 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 10. The stolen Ford F-150 was seen at 21st Street and Avenue P South.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, however the driver refused to stop. Officers discontinued their pursuit and located the truck a few minutes later, abandoned in the 300-block of Vancouver Avenue. No suspects were located.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officers spotted another stolen Ford F-150 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the 100-block of Avenue O South.

One of the three occupants, a 15-year-old Saskatoon boy, fled on foot and was located by a police dog. A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, from Prince Albert, Sask., were also taken into custody. All three are facing charges.

Police officials said the second truck is believed to have been involved in a robbery earlier on Saturday.

At around 2:40 a.m. CT on Sunday, a stolen SUV was spotted in the area of 18th Street West and Avenue R South. Police officials said an attempt was made to stop the vehicle but the driver took evasive action, driving at high rates of speed.

The suspect abandoned the SUV and the air support unit directed officers to apprehend a 40-year-old man.

Again at 18th Street and Avenue R, an officer spotted another stolen vehicle at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. A traffic stop was conducted on a Volkswagen Golf and two men were arrested.

Both Saskatoon men, ages 25 and 43, are facing charges of possession of stolen property. Additionally, one of the accused was wanted on outstanding warrants.