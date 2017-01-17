Don’t leave keys in vehicles: Saskatoon police

As the temperatures outside continue to rise, Saskatoon police hope a cold weather crime spree in the city begins to slow.

Within a four-week timeframe, 50 vehicles were stolen from a single neighbourhood in the city.

According to police, of the vehicles taken in that particular area, 70 per cent had keys inside.

In 2016, more than 3,100 vehicles were stolen in Saskatchewan – approximately one-third of those in Saskatoon, reinforcing advice from police to always take your keys with you and not make it any easier for thieves to steal.

“An idle car is a stolen car,” Staff Sgt. A.J. Chevli, from the economic crime unit of Saskatoon Police Service, said.

“Lock it and pocket – lock your car, take your keys with you and it can essentiality eliminate auto theft for those that are easy random opportunities.”

In August 2016, Saskatoon police launched an auto theft reduction project, involving bait cars equipped with cameras that were left in hot spots of the city.

During a 14-week period, 13 people faced numerous charges as a result of the sting.

The project has now been extended through to March.