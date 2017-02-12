Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen SUV, helps make arrest

The Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) tracked a stolen SUV and helped lead officers to an arrest Sunday.

At around 2:40 a.m. CT, an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of 18th Street West and Avenue R South.

Police officials said an attempt was made to stop the stolen SUV but the driver took evasive action, driving at high rates of speed.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seize drugs, stolen property spotted during tenant eviction

While the ASU followed from the air, a tire-deflation device was deployed on the ground but was unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle.

The suspect abandoned the SUV and the ASU directed officers to apprehend him.

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property valued over $5,000.

He is expected to appear before a justice of the peace Sunday.