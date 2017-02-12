Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen SUV, helps make arrest
The Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) tracked a stolen SUV and helped lead officers to an arrest Sunday.
At around 2:40 a.m. CT, an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of 18th Street West and Avenue R South.
Police officials said an attempt was made to stop the stolen SUV but the driver took evasive action, driving at high rates of speed.
While the ASU followed from the air, a tire-deflation device was deployed on the ground but was unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle.
The suspect abandoned the SUV and the ASU directed officers to apprehend him.
A 40-year-old man is facing charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property valued over $5,000.
He is expected to appear before a justice of the peace Sunday.
