Saskatoon police seize drugs, stolen property spotted during tenant eviction

Police say charges have been laid against a woman after drugs were spotted during an eviction in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, a patrol officer was assisting the Saskatoon sheriff’s office which was evicting a tenant in the 300-block of Avenue U South.

Police officials said the officer spotted drugs and suspected stolen property inside the residence.

A search warrant was executed by the break and enter unit. Sixteen bicycles, three .22-calibre rifles, methamphetamine, methadone, marijuana and identity documents were seized as a result.

The 35-year-old woman is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.