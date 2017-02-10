Meth, guns seized by Saskatoon police in Caswell Hill search

Five people are facing 45 charges after Saskatoon police seized meth, guns and a stolen vehicle at a Caswell Hill apartment building.

Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) searched several apartments in the 100-block of 25th Street West early Friday morning.

Officers said they seized a stolen vehicle, meth, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded .38-cailbre handgun, ammunition, bear spray and what they are calling several edged weapons.

READ MORE: Rifles seized in high-risk search of Prince Albert, Sask. home

A 27-year-old man is facing 22 charges including possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

A 21-year-old man is facing four charges including possession of a dangerous weapon.

A 17-year-old boy is facing 12 charges including possession of a weapon without a licence and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 32-year-old woman is facing six charges including possession of a dangerous weapon.

They are schedule to appear before a justice of the peace on Friday evening.

READ MORE: Firearms seized at disturbance call in Mayfair neighbourhood: Saskatoon police

A 22-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property and has been released from custody.

Traffic in the area of Idylwyld Drive and 25th Street was restricted for about an hour while the searches were carried out.

Members of the gun and gang unit, the tactical support unit and the RCMP emergency response team helped SIDEST.

Saskatoon police officials said investigations that led to this search are a priority for the force and are encouraging anyone with information about drug dealing or illegal gun possession to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.