February 8, 2017 4:59 pm
Updated: February 8, 2017 5:02 pm

Firearm possible at disturbance in Mayfair neighbourhood: Saskatoon police

Members of Saskatoon police were called to a disturbance in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of Saskatoon police are currently deployed in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

At around 2:35 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 600-block of 38th Street West where a disturbance was occurring.

Police were told that there was at least one firearm inside the residence and a man may be barricaded inside.

Members of the tactical support unit are also on scene.

Traffic is being restricted on 38th Street between Avenues F and I and motorists are be asked by police to avoid the area.

