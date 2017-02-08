Firearm possible at disturbance in Mayfair neighbourhood: Saskatoon police

Members of Saskatoon police are currently deployed in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

At around 2:35 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 600-block of 38th Street West where a disturbance was occurring.

Police were told that there was at least one firearm inside the residence and a man may be barricaded inside.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police execute high-risk search warrant

Members of the tactical support unit are also on scene.

Traffic is being restricted on 38th Street between Avenues F and I and motorists are be asked by police to avoid the area.