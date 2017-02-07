Saskatoon police execute high-risk search warrant

Saskatoon police conducted a high-risk search warrant at a residence on Tuesday.

People were asked to avoid a residence in the 1400-block of 33rd Street West around 12:10 p.m. CT.

Police officials said the warrant was being executed in relation to a firearms investigation. Crisis negotiators and members of the tactical support unit were on scene.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police charge man with 22 break and enters

Two people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

As of 1:23 p.m., traffic was no longer restricted in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.