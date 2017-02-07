Saskatoon police execute high-risk search warrant
Saskatoon police conducted a high-risk search warrant at a residence on Tuesday.
People were asked to avoid a residence in the 1400-block of 33rd Street West around 12:10 p.m. CT.
Police officials said the warrant was being executed in relation to a firearms investigation. Crisis negotiators and members of the tactical support unit were on scene.
Two people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
As of 1:23 p.m., traffic was no longer restricted in the area.
The investigation is still ongoing.
