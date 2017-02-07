Saskatoon police charge man with 22 break and enters

A man who was arrested in January after he attempted to evade Saskatoon police in a stolen vehicle has had additional charges laid against him.

The 30-year-old man is now facing 22 charges of break and enter along with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property following an investigation by the break and enter unit.

Police officials said the break and enters happened at residences, parkades and businesses over the past two months.

He was originally arrested on Jan. 18 after patrol officers spotted the driver of a vehicle disobeying a traffic signal.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off. Officers stopped chasing the vehicle due to road conditions.

The vehicle was later involved in a collision with a parked vehicle and the driver fled on foot.

He was arrested a short time later after being tracked by a police dog.

Police officers said they seized a loaded shotgun, a revolver, ammunition and several controlled substances including meth.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday morning on the new charges.