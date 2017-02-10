Rifles seized in high-risk search of Prince Albert, Sask. home

Prince Albert police took three people into custody after a high-risk search for firearms at a home in the northern Saskatchewan city.
Members of the tactical support unit surrounded the home in 900-block of 13th Street West on Thursday afternoon.
The people inside the house surrendered and three were taken into custody.
Police officers said a search of the home turned up a .30-30 rifle and a .22-calibre rifle, along with ammunition.
Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man, who has been released from custody.
Another man who showed up at the home during the search was taken into custody.
Officers said they found 0.5 grams of meth, a hydromorphone pill and five card lock gas cards when they searched him
The 27-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with drug possession, possession of stolen property and breach of a prior court order.
He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.
