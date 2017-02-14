Nova Scotia premier says he has caucus support in teachers dispute

Premier Stephen McNeil says his Liberal caucus supports his decision to end work-to-rule and impose a contract on teachers.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Karen Casey introduced Bill 75 in the legislature. It will impose a contract on teachers and force an end to the work-to-rule campaign that teachers have been waging since December.

It’s a controversial move, sparking condemnation from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, the official opposition Progressive Conservatives and the NDP. While Casey introduced the bill, teachers and supporters were outside the legislature protesting the bill.

Despite the pushback, McNeil said his caucus is onside.

“We have caucus support to end work-to-rule and this piece of legislation will let that happen,” he told reporters Tuesday evening.

The opposition can use tactics to delay the passage of the bill but with a Liberal majority in the house, the contract will ultimately be proclaimed unless some Liberal MLAs vote against the bill.

Liberals walking into the house on Tuesday evening did not respond when asked where they stood on the bill.

Earlier in the day, Liberal MLA David Wilton said “no comment” when asked whether he will support legislating the contract.

Asked whether McNeil will allow a free vote on the contract or enforce the party line, the premier said, “I fully expect all members of the house to want to end work-to-rule and I expect them to vote that and I assume the opposition will do as well.”

Pressed further on whether it would be a free vote, McNeil said “every vote’s that way.”

MLAs to sit overnight to debate teachers contract

After a brief sitting on Tuesday evening when the bill was introduced in the legislature, MLAs will return to Province House at midnight to start second reading debate.

Routine proceedings and question period will take roughly two hours. After that, the opposition will have two hours to debate a bill that they choose. Debate on Bill 75 is expected to start at 4 a.m.

The public can watch proceedings at the legislature or tune in online.