Claude Julien appointed head coach of Montreal Canadiens

Claude Julien.
Claude Julien, former head coach of the Boston Bruins, has been appointed head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.
Claude Julien appointed head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.DETAILS-> https://t.co/UfyNu0BCt7— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2017
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2017
