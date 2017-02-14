Canada
February 14, 2017 4:39 pm
Updated: February 14, 2017 4:42 pm

Claude Julien appointed head coach of Montreal Canadiens

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Claude Julien.

AP Photo/Bill Sikes
Claude Julien, former head coach of the Boston Bruins, has been appointed head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

More to come.

