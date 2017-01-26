Montreal Canadiens most viewed NHL team on Twitter so far this season

Twitter Canada released the data for The National Hockey League (NHL) and the most viewed players for the 2016/17 season Thursday.

Three Canadian teams have made the Top 10 Most Viewed NHL accounts: Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton. As of Jan. 26, the Montreal Canadiens had 1.27 million followers, and the Oilers came in with 640,000.

Among the top 10 most viewed player accounts there are three players who don Canadian logos: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Patrik Laine.

Some of the players are known for having a lot of fun on Twitter, especially Roberto Luongo

Thank you @NHL for not scheduling any games on Halloween so we can take our kids trick or treating…….. pic.twitter.com/QTb397vl3O — Strombone (@strombone1) October 31, 2016

Others, while very popular, do not tweet quite as much. Matthews has only sent out 459 tweets since his account was created in March 2013, but has over 92,000 followers.

The Top 10 NHL team accounts:

Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) New York Rangers (@NYRangers) Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)

Canadian teams ranked in order of popularity:

Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers) Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) Ottawa Senators (@Senators)

The 10 most mentioned NHL players so far this season:

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34) Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97) Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (@JonathanToews) Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers (@strombone1) Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins (@PKessel81) Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8) P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators (@PKSubban1) Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (@88PKane) Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (@HLundqvist30) Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets (@patriklaine29)

A breakdown of the top three player accounts per Canadian teams

CALGARY

Johnny Gaudreau (@johngaudreau03) Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) Brian Elliott (@KidElls1)

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) Cam Talbot (@ctalbot33)

MONTREAL

Carey Price (@CP0031) Andrew Shaw (@shaz15er) Alex Galchenyuk (@AGally94)

OTTAWA

Craig Anderson (@CraigAnderson41) Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) Matt Hoffman (@MHoffy68)

TORONTO

Auston Matthews (@AM34) Mitch Marner (@Marner93) Nazem Kadri (@43_Kadri)

VANCOUVER

Bo Horvat (@BoHorvat) Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) Alex Burrows (@aburr14)

WINNIPEG

Patrick Laine (@patriklaine29) Mark Scheifele (@markscheifele55) Nikolai Ehlers (@NikolajEhlers24)

For more information from Twitter Canada click here.