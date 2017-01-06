Angela Price guest hosts Global News Morning in Montreal

There’s an old saying that behind every great man, there is a great woman.

And the saying holds true even for hockey superstar Carey Price.

While it might seem difficult for anyone in a hockey-crazy town like Montreal to emerge from the shadows of one the best goalies of all time, Price’s wife, Angela Price has done just that.

Angela has carved out a niche out for herself in the blogosphere, with a fashion and lifestyle blog — By Angela — and now, the new mom can add guest co-host to her list of accomplishments.

WATCH BELOW: Angela guest hosts Global News Morning

To get to know Price a little better, we asked her a few questions.

What surprised you most about becoming a new mom?

“I dreaded the idea of being a stay-at-home mom,” Price admitted. “I never thought I would like hanging out with a baby.”

Prior to moving to Montreal in 2009, Price who hails from Washington State, had a thriving career as an event manager.

But now, she says she couldn’t imagine being anywhere else than with her eight-month-old daughter Liv.

“Watching your daughter discover the world is heart-warming and entertaining,” she said. “I love it. I can’t imagine leaving her.”

Any funny or embarrassing parenting moments?

Most parents, the new and the not so new, will admit that occasionally they might have messed up — or at the least very least, they confess that if given the chance, maybe they would do things differently.

Price is no different, but she blames sleep-deprivation for her folly.

“We were so desperate for sleep in the first months that we bought every single little gadget,” she said. “We have rockers, bouncers, swings …everything.”

With a little hindsight and more shuteye, Price said the purchases were excessive.

“You use those things for three months and then they go to storage. What a waste of money,” she said.

What do you love most about Montreal?

“You have everything here,” she exclaimed. “The shopping, the restaurants… everything.”

Price grew up in the small town of Kennewick, roughly 360 kilometres southeast of Seattle.

She said she’s been busy taking advantage of living in a big city, taking photography classes at Montreal’s Concordia University.

“Being here has been great to grow my blog,” she said.

But not everything is rosy in Montreal.

What do you like least about living in Montreal?

“Winter of course. Where I’m from, its the desert,” she said.

Winters in Kennwick can get chilly but are nothing like winters in Quebec. The town is know for its semi-arid climate.

What is something people might not know about you?

“I’m pretty shy,” Price said.

As someone who is often thrust into the spotlight, Price has learned a few tricks to help her cope.

“If I know I will meet someone new, I’ll have a few topics on mind,” she said, explaining that to have something to talk about helps keep the awkward moments at bay.