Questions arise after Canada Line plagued by delays due to snow

The company that operates SkyTrain has launched an investigation to better understand why the winter weather has been wreaking havoc on Vancouver’s transit system.

For the third time in a week, the Canada Line has been plagued by delays. On Thursday, trains were unable to operate beyond Bridgeport Station. Shuttle buses were set up to transport passengers to Vancouver Airport. Single-tracking trains between Marine Drive and Bridgeport stations also prompted delays and shuttles.

READ MORE: Canada Line delays, snowy weather leads to Monday rush hour chaos

Full service resumed at around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, but not before crews were sent out to clear the problematic ice.

SkyTrain is operated by the British Columbia Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) while the Canada Line is run by InTransit BC. BCRTC’s president, Vivienne King, says this is one of the worst winters they’ve encountered. The plan is to have a full debrief in the weeks to come in an effort to better understand what’s causing all the problems.

“We certainly have the right people looking at it and we will understand a little bit better, but there has been unprecedented weather and it has been challenging for us,” King said.

READ MORE: Snow causing Canada Line and transit delays of up to two hours across Vancouver

Built in time for the 2010 Olympic Games, the Canada Line is only seven years old.