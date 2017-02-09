3 charged after boxes of ‘Roll Up the Rim to Win’ cups stolen from Ontario Tim Hortons

Police have charged three people, including a former employee, after boxes of Tim Hortons “Roll Up the Rim to Win” cups were stolen in Belleville, Ont.

Belleville police responded to a report of a break-and-enter and theft from a storage facility at the restaurant located on Wallbridge Loyalist Road in the city’s north end on the evenings of Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Police said numerous boxes containing the cups were stolen over the two nights and a former employee was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of break-and-enter and theft.

Steven Seaborn, 19, of Stirling, Ont. surrendered to police on Feb. 2. Police said he was positively identified through security camera footage at the building.

On Tuesday, police said a 17-year-old male suspect from Belleville was arrested and charged with one count of break-and-enter and theft. He cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A third suspect, identified by police as Alexander Leonard of Belleville, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was arrested and charged with one count of break-and-enter and theft.

The three suspects were released with future court dates on March 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Brad Lentini at 613-966-0882 ext. #2224, blentini@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.