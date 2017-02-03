Crime
Ontario man charged with stealing Tim Hortons ‘roll up the rim to win’ cups: police

A 19-year-old man has been charged after several 'roll up the rim to win' coffee cups were taken from a Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons.

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – Police in eastern Ontario say one person has been charged and they’re looking for a second suspect in connection with the theft of Tim Hortons “roll up the rim to win” cups.

They say the storage facility at a Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons was allegedly broken into on Monday and Tuesday evenings, and an unspecified number of boxes of the cups were taken.

Investigators say a 19-year-old former employee – Steven Seaborn of Stirling, Ont. – turned himself in to police on Thursday, and has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft.

Police are still looking for another man.

They say the alleged thefts were recorded by security cameras within and around the storage facility.

