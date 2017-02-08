Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Oshawa apartment hallway

Durham Regional Police homicide officers are investigating after a man found with a gunshot wound in an Oshawa apartment building has died.

Police were called to an apartment on Quebec Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in a hallway. The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

A man found in an Oshawa apartment hallway with a gunshot wound has died of his injuries: https://t.co/AezH4iPUgJ — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) February 9, 2017

Police said they are still in the process of identifying the victim. Investigators haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5326 or 5402, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.