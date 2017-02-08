Canada
February 8, 2017 3:51 pm

Police release image of Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque vandalism suspect

Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque vandalism suspect sought by Montreal Police, Feb. 2, 2017.

Montreal police (SPVM) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to have vandalized the Kahdijah Mosque in Pointe-Saint-Charles on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Police have released an image from a nearby security camera in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The crime took place at a mosque on the corner of Centre and Ropery streets.

According to police, a witness who was inside the mosque states he heard a sound at approximately 7:23 a.m.

Upon investigating, he saw there were eggs thrown at the main entrance, and a side window shattered with fragments of brick on the ground nearby.

A Caucasian male, between the ages of 40-50 years old, wearing white framed sunglasses is being sought by the Montreal Police Service in liaison with vandalism on a mosque in Pointe-Saint-Charles on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

The suspect in the image is a Caucasian male, between the ages of 40-50 years old and was wearing sunglasses with a white frame, a black jacket, running shoes and dark jeans.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Montreal police at 514-393-1133 anonymously.

