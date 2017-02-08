Lady Gaga responds to fat shamers: ‘I’m proud of my body’

After Lady Gaga left the Super Bowl LI stage following her 12-minute halftime show, a large swath of people on the internet made it clear that they were more interested in the size of the pop singer’s tummy than the performance itself.

The Born This Way singer responded to a string of tweets commenting on her appearance, some claiming she had a “muffin top” or “beer gut.”

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” Gaga wrote along a photo from her Super Bowl performance.

The singer acknowledged her followers rather than the fat shamers. “Be you, and be relentlessly you,” she urged her fans. “That’s the stuff of champions.”

Many Gaga fans took to Twitter to discuss their outrage against the body shamers.

I'm annoyed & disgusted that people would comment negatively about @ladygaga's body after her Super Bowl performance. Her bod is rockin. — Chelsea Briggs (@Chelsea_Briggs) February 8, 2017

If people actually think Lady Gaga was "fat" at the Super Bowl, I want to be fat. — Morgan Mahanke (@morganmahanke) February 8, 2017

#ladygaga #ladygagasuperbowl Oh pleaseeeeeeeeeeee can I be as fat as you!!! I would die to be your size!!! Shame on the fat shamers! — Wendy Shores (@ravengirl62) February 7, 2017

@GlobalBC @ladygaga @globalnews People are sick, she is beautiful.We should be stupid shaming the fat shamers! Tired of this nonsense!! — Angela Nial (@acvnial) February 7, 2017

Before the show, the pop singer revealed the intense workouts she’d been doing to prepare for her halftime performance.

“I work out a lot,” she told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”

Fellow musicians and celebrities supported Gaga on social media after her performance.

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

I LUV U GAGA U SLAY — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga jumps off things and I loved it. #gagajumps — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017

This performance is like 4000 awesome gifs strung together — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2017

Congratulations @ladygaga!! That was AMAZING! Slayed my life!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

Two words — #LadyGaGa!!!!!!!!!!!! That may be three words, but there's really only one word for that performance — #EPIC#PepsiHalftime — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 6, 2017

Well done Lady Gaga peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖👏👏👏👏🌹🍎🦋☮ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga Lady…the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you….just amazing! — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017

The Bad Romance singer’s performance drove nearly 5.2 million tweets on Twitter alone, compared to 3.9 million tweets about Katy Perry’s show in 2015.