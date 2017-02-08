Lady Gaga responds to fat shamers: ‘I’m proud of my body’
After Lady Gaga left the Super Bowl LI stage following her 12-minute halftime show, a large swath of people on the internet made it clear that they were more interested in the size of the pop singer’s tummy than the performance itself.
The Born This Way singer responded to a string of tweets commenting on her appearance, some claiming she had a “muffin top” or “beer gut.”
“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” Gaga wrote along a photo from her Super Bowl performance.
The singer acknowledged her followers rather than the fat shamers. “Be you, and be relentlessly you,” she urged her fans. “That’s the stuff of champions.”
Many Gaga fans took to Twitter to discuss their outrage against the body shamers.
Before the show, the pop singer revealed the intense workouts she’d been doing to prepare for her halftime performance.
“I work out a lot,” she told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”
Fellow musicians and celebrities supported Gaga on social media after her performance.
The Bad Romance singer’s performance drove nearly 5.2 million tweets on Twitter alone, compared to 3.9 million tweets about Katy Perry’s show in 2015.Follow @KatieScottNews
