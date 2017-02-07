2017 Juno Award nominees: The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes lead the pack

Canadians have been everywhere on the music stage this year, and the Juno Awards will reward the best artists of the Great White North.

The nominees for the 2017 Junos were announced Tuesday morning by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto. Canada’s top artists are getting ready for a trip to Juno Week in Ottawa, which runs from March 27 – April 2, 2017. The awards will be handed out at the end of the week in a ceremony on April 2.

The Weeknd garnered five nominations, including Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

Tied with The Weeknd with five nods are Drake and Shawn Mendes, both nominated for Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Drake is also nominated for the Rap Recording of the Year and Mendes is nominated for Pop Album of the Year.

Close behind with four nominations are Alessia Cara — nominated for Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year — and the late Leonard Cohen for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Adult Alternative Album of the Year.

Toronto hip-hop artists Tory Lanez and Jazz Cartier are both nominated for Breakthrough Artist.

Among the expected performers at the ceremony are Mendes, Cara, the Strumbellas, Ruth B and A Tribe Called Red.

This year’s show will also include a tribute to Sarah McLachlan, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Album of the year

Encore Un Soir, Céline Dion

Views, Drake

You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes

Starboy, The Weeknd

Single

Wild Things, Alessia Cara

One Dance, Drake

Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes

Spirits, The Strumbellas

Starboy, The Weekend

Pop

Know It All, Alessia Cara

Summerland, Colman Helm

Astoria, Marianas Trench

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes

Love You to Death, Tegan and Sara

International album

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay

Made in the A.M., One Direction

Anti, Rihanna

This Is Acting, Sia

Breakthrough artist

Andy Shauf

Jazz Cartier

Kaytranada

Ruth B.

Tory Lanez

JUNO Fan Choice Award

The Weeknd

The Strumbellas

Belly

Ruth B.

Tory Lanez

Drake

Alessia Cara

Shawn Mendes

Hedley

Justin Bieber

Michael Bublé is still slated to host the show, although his involvement has become uncertain.

Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, announced in November that they would put their careers on hold to devote attention to their three-year-old son Noah, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The singer backed out of hosting duties for the Brit Awards last week, although he said in a statement that son Noah is “progressing well” as he undergoes treatment.

Tickets for the 2017 Juno Awards are on sale now. For a complete list of nominees, visit the official Junos site.

A live broadcast of The 2017 Juno Awards will air on Sunday, April 2 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

With files from The Canadian Press