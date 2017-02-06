Kylie Minogue wins legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademark of ‘Kylie’

Kylie Minogue has won the legal battle with Kylie Jenner over the use of the name “Kylie.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has now rejected Jenner’s claim, but she is already planning an appeal to use the brand name “Kylie” for her own fashion and beauty line.

The fight over the ownership of the first name began in April 2014, when Jenner applied for a trademark.

According to World Intellectual Property Review, Jenner was seeking protection for the name in connection with advertising services, and had also filed a trademark application in connection with entertainment services, published for opposition last February.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s move sparked a feud with the Australian pop singer, whose legal representatives sent the patent office a notice of opposition stating several reasons why Jenner’s trademark should not be granted.

The letter claimed that Minogue is an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as “Kylie,” while Jenner is “a secondary reality television personality.”

Hello….. My name is KYLIE #lightyears — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) February 28, 2016

Minogue, 47, has been performing as “Kylie” since way before Jenner was even born (for the record: 1997). The hashtag “#lightyears” is a lyric from Minogue’s 2000 song, Light Years. It’s also a clever reference to how much longer Minogue has “had” the name than Jenner.

People on Twitter have been discussing Minogue’s defeat over Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is a "secondary reality television personality." LOL Kylie Minogue dragged her pic.twitter.com/SBwWMGaqZD — the ex-wife (@Amber_Runs_That) February 6, 2017

.@kylieminogue striking down Jenner's trademark application & describing her as a "secondary reality TV personality" in the process pic.twitter.com/1SFQjf4O61 — The Yasser Temple (@theyassertemple) February 6, 2017

Seeing Kylie Minogue's legal team call Kylie Jenner a "a secondary reality television personality" 😂 pic.twitter.com/fsHj2Ke77F — Paul (@HeirToTheCowl_) February 5, 2017

Kylie Jenner tried to sue Kylie Minogue for calling herself "Kylie" … girl pic.twitter.com/fhbnPT0Isd — ᵏ♪ (@loveyourselfafi) January 23, 2017

Only in Indonesia Kylie jenner product with kylie minogue's photo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hLtxyP1Dwr — s ▨ @calumhlaurenj (@iamgrantgustin) January 21, 2017

Kylie minogue beat Kylie Jenner's trademark today, so there's some good news — Kore (@Kevstroke_) February 6, 2017

Minogue has owned the domain name since Aug. 21, 1996.

With files from Chris Jancelewicz