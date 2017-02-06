Kylie Minogue wins legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademark of ‘Kylie’

Kylie Minogue has won the legal battle with Kylie Jenner over the use of the name “Kylie.”
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has now rejected Jenner’s claim, but she is already planning an appeal to use the brand name “Kylie” for her own fashion and beauty line.
The fight over the ownership of the first name began in April 2014, when Jenner applied for a trademark.
According to World Intellectual Property Review, Jenner was seeking protection for the name in connection with advertising services, and had also filed a trademark application in connection with entertainment services, published for opposition last February.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s move sparked a feud with the Australian pop singer, whose legal representatives sent the patent office a notice of opposition stating several reasons why Jenner’s trademark should not be granted.
The letter claimed that Minogue is an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as “Kylie,” while Jenner is “a secondary reality television personality.”
Minogue, 47, has been performing as “Kylie” since way before Jenner was even born (for the record: 1997). The hashtag “#lightyears” is a lyric from Minogue’s 2000 song, Light Years. It’s also a clever reference to how much longer Minogue has “had” the name than Jenner.
People on Twitter have been discussing Minogue’s defeat over Jenner.
Minogue has owned the domain name kylie.com since Aug. 21, 1996.
